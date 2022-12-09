China and Gulf countries to create investment center

China and the Persian Gulf countries will create a joint investment center, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday, speaking at the opening of the first summit between leaders of the region and China, Al Arabia reported.
The Gulf countries and China will create a joint investment center. China will strengthen cooperation with the Gulf countries in clean energy investments, the Chinese leader said.
The Chinese president arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a state visit that will last until Dec. 10, the Chinese leader will attend the first China-Arab summit and the summit of the PRC and the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council. Chinese Foreign Ministry official Mao Ning said earlier that the first China-Arab summit will be of epochal significance for the development of Beijing's relations with the countries of the region.