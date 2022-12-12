Nikol Pashinyan: Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan need each other

There is an idea to start discussions in the South Caucasus in the format of Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday in his opening remarks at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in the capital Yerevan.

"The idea is not new, it is quite old. I have always supported that idea, but I suggested that this platform, first of all, be used only and only towards uprooting hate speech from our region. The leaders of the countries should record and say that ‘we agree to cooperate with each other to rule out hate speech,’" said Pashinyan.

The Armenian PM emphasized that Armenia-Turkey and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations are very important.

"I want to express my agreement with a statement that was recently made in Turkey. And the idea was that all the countries of the region—including Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan—need each other in terms of ensuring the security, sovereignty, independence of those very countries; and this is a very important formula," Nikol Pashinyan announced.