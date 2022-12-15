U.S. Energy Secretary extends olive branch to oil and gas industry

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes that fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives, Bloomberg reports.
Her remarks came amid deteriorating relations between the industry and the White House.. Biden accused fossil fuel companies of jacking up prices and said he would consider additional taxes on their profits as well as restrictions on the export of petroleum products.
Granholm touched on these frictions, beginning her remarks by admitting that the administration has bumped heads with the industry. In the near future, she said, fossil fuel production will need to increase to meet growing demand, including diesel shortages in the northeastern United States.