Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia hopes for delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Russian side hopes for step-by-step movement of the parties in the issue of delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA Novosti.
"We assume that progress in the work on the peace treaty will be facilitated by the implementation of all trilateral agreements at the highest level of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022, which formed a road map for the comprehensive normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," he said.
"In particular, we count on a step-by-step movement forward in such areas as unblocking transport and economic ties in the region, delimitation of the border, resolution of humanitarian problems," Galuzin added.