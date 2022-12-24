South China Morning Post: COVID-19 may peak in January in China

The peak incidence of coronavirus infection in China, according to experts, will be in January next year. This is reported by the South China Morning Post.
Such an outcome around the situation with the spread of COVID-19 prepared by several Chinese experts.
According to the newspaper's interlocutors, the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing may have already peaked.
An increase in coronavirus cases in the PRC has been reported since early November, and most often the virus has been asymptomatic in those infected.