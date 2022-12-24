News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Turkmenistan to extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan to extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Turkmenistan will extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

In particular, the state electricity corporation Turkmenenergo is allowed to conclude an agreement to extend the contracts concluded with the Afghan company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat. The company is also allowed to set the volume and price of electricity supplied.

This decree was signed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. For many years Turkmenistan has been providing electricity to the northern regions of Afghanistan at a discounted price.

In addition to Afghanistan, Turkmenistan supplies electricity to Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece to increase subsidies on energy bills to EUR 840 million
Skrekas said the support - double the subsidies allocated in December...
 Bulgaria is negotiating long-term gas deal with Turkey
Executives of Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz and gas grid operator...
 Russia and Armenia are considering new joint projects on peaceful uses of atomic energy
Russia and Armenia are considering new joint projects on peaceful uses of atomic energy...
 German Finance Ministry announces completion of nationalization of energy company Uniper and obtaining 99% of its shares
easures for the participation of the state in the fate of the concern were taken...
 Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case
Almas Aidarov recommended not to politicize the proposal of the Russian side...
 Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow
Telegram channel Zvezda showed footage of Likhachev and Grossi...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos