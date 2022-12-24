Turkmenistan to extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan will extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.
In particular, the state electricity corporation Turkmenenergo is allowed to conclude an agreement to extend the contracts concluded with the Afghan company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat. The company is also allowed to set the volume and price of electricity supplied.
This decree was signed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. For many years Turkmenistan has been providing electricity to the northern regions of Afghanistan at a discounted price.
In addition to Afghanistan, Turkmenistan supplies electricity to Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.