Armenia sends 10 tons of humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia has sent 10 tons of humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of communication programs of the ICRC delegation to Armenia Zara Amatuni confirmed Sputnik Armenia.
"A truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross delivered 10 tons of humanitarian cargo through the Lachin corridor," Amatuni said.
According to her, it's medicine, baby food and what medical institutions need. Assistance was provided by the authorized bodies of Armenia. The Red Cross has provided a vehicle and ensured its passage through the corridor.
Earlier, Amatuni told Sputnik Armenia that four foreign nationals were taken from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.