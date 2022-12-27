U.S. demands that Iran release all protesters

The U.S. is demanding that Iranian authorities unconditionally release all prisoners involved in anti-government protests in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
According to Price, the international community continues to support brave Iranian women, including through Iran's exclusion from the UN Commission on the Status of Women.
The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted Dec. 14 in favor of a U.S. resolution to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women for violations of women's rights. Twenty-eight countries voted in favor of the resolution.