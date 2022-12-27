News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
U.S. demands that Iran release all protesters
U.S. demands that Iran release all protesters
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The U.S. is demanding that Iranian authorities unconditionally release all prisoners involved in anti-government protests in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

According to Price, the international community continues to support brave Iranian women, including through Iran's exclusion from the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted Dec. 14 in favor of a U.S. resolution to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women for violations of women's rights. Twenty-eight countries voted in favor of the resolution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tehran accuses Britain of organizing protests in Iran
The Iranian diplomat described the role of some Western countries in relation to...
 Iranian protester gets 10 years in prison for removing headscarf
Many protesters who took to the streets of Iran used the gesture to protest the oppression of women in the country...
 Iran executes rioter for killing security forces
The man's name was Majidreza Rahnavard, he fatally stabbed security officers Hossein...
 Iran executes first protester
Mohsen Shekari was convicted of attacking a security officer and blocking the street in Tehran...
 Iran intends to freeze bank accounts of women without hijab
The parliamentarian is confident that such a measure will help stop protests in the country...
 Iranian authorities say more than 300 dead in protest
Many of the victims were ordinary Iranians who did not take part in the protests...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos