Iran's president condemns hypocritical approach of West and US

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the hypocritical approach of the West and the United States, saying that they demand negotiations with Iran in an attempt to portray the Islamic Republic as weak, Tasnim reported.

He said that while Western countries and the U.S. in particular are trying to portray the Islamic Republic as a weak and dying state in their propaganda campaign, they are inviting Iran to talks through various channels and stressing that they have no plans to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

According to him, the enemies mobilized their forces during the recent turmoil in Iran, as all adversaries from global arrogance to supporters of the monarchy, terrorists and those who spread rumors and lies united against the Islamic Republic.

"Today our nation is overflowing with unity, solidarity and integrity. Enemies must know that they can never destroy such solidarity and unity," he said.



