Belarusian MFA: Kyiv unilaterally breaks off relations with Minsk
Belarusian MFA: Kyiv unilaterally breaks off relations with Minsk
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Igor Nazaruk said that Kyiv unilaterally severed relations with Minsk.

"The leadership of Ukraine has chosen the wrong path. This is a course for the degradation of our relations, for the dismantling of our legal field. Belarus has always been a key element on the European security map. Minsk has repeatedly offered and performed the noble mission of a place for negotiations, to resolve very serious conflict situations," Nazaruk explained.

The diplomat thus commented on Ukraine's withdrawal from a number of international treaties with Belarus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
