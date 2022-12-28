Belarusian MFA: Kyiv unilaterally breaks off relations with Minsk

Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Igor Nazaruk said that Kyiv unilaterally severed relations with Minsk.
"The leadership of Ukraine has chosen the wrong path. This is a course for the degradation of our relations, for the dismantling of our legal field. Belarus has always been a key element on the European security map. Minsk has repeatedly offered and performed the noble mission of a place for negotiations, to resolve very serious conflict situations," Nazaruk explained.
The diplomat thus commented on Ukraine's withdrawal from a number of international treaties with Belarus.