Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, issued a congratulatory message on the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays.

"Another year full of difficulties and challenges, but also of new initiatives and ideas, implemented plans, is coming to an end, which we face with concern, but with the conviction that the steady agenda of development, consistent work, and qualitative changes can and should be present on the road to overcome challenges.

We conclude the year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], who are deprived [due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor] of the possibility of communication with the outside world.

Today, many children are deprived of the opportunity to share the New Year family holiday with their relatives. I am confident that this directs each of us to multiply the efforts by a hundred and do more for the strengthening of our country.

(…) education, science, culture, and sports are the domains where the efforts of each of us to do more can be key for the development of the state.

With the work already done in the domains of education, science, culture, sports and youth, we are at the phase of qualitative changes that will have a turning point for that development. All of us together should make 2023 a year of multiplied efforts and multiplied results.

Quality education and developing science accessible to all children and adults, a culture that forms a civic value system, and a sports world that constantly encourages new heights shape the image of the state and citizens, strengthen the foundations of statehood.

Continuous and consistent work will justify our expectations, ensure progress, and bear their fruit. In this difficult period, we do not have the right to miss and fall in," the message says, in particular.