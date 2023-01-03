Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says

The shops of the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have run out of essential products due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia. Hamlet Apresyan, the administrative head of Askeran region, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"People are not in a New Year's mood, but there is no panic either. We understand the situation and are coping. Essential goods have run out in virtually all stores; only candies, drinks, juices, and some household products are left. But it is positive that people have canned goods, stored goods. It is easier in the villages than in Askeran [city] itself because the villagers mostly have their own small farms, they keep livestock, are engaged in beekeeping, and had stocked up supplies for themselves; they are even able to supply the city," he said.
According to Apresyan, there is no bread problem in the Askeran region, as the bread factories are working thanks to the stored flour. There is no shortage of any kind of medicines at this time either, and the region has mostly switched to using natural gas as fuel.
"We have a stock of gasoline, but we use it very sparingly. Taxis, buses, trucks run on [compressed natural] gas. The public transport operates—but with a tighter schedule," Apresyan added.