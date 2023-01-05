Police arrest 9 terrorists in southern Iran

The police chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Province of Iran said on Thursday that a terrorist team was dismantled in Zahedan city and nine terrorists were arrested, Mehr reported.
Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that members of the terrorist team have had a number of armed attacks in recent weeks aimed at assassinating police personnel on police patrols, and afterward they tried to publish their illegal attempts on foreign media outlets.
All nine members of this terrorist team were arrested last night after conducting intelligence work with a complicated operation, he underlined.
He highlighted that police confiscated some weapons and ammunition, as well as six vehicles from these terrorists.