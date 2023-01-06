News
Xi Jinping wants closer energy cooperation with Turkmenistan
Region:World News
Theme: Economics
Chinese President Xi Jinping wants closer energy cooperation with Turkmenistan.
Cooperation in natural gas is the cornerstone of China-Turkmen relations, Jinping told Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who is on a two-day visit to Beijing.
China is buying more Turkmen gas. According to Chinese customs data, Turkmen gas imports to China in the first 11 months of 2022 were estimated at $9.3 billion, compared to $6.79 billion for all of 2021, Reuters noted.
Rystad Energy estimated that China imported 23.03 million tons of gas from Turkmenistan in the first 11 months of 2022, equivalent to more than 50 percent of China's pipeline gas imports.

Turkmen gas is delivered to China's east coast through three trunk pipelines 1,833 kilometers long, passing through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Both countries are moving forward with a planned fourth pipeline - the 1,000-kilometer Line D, which also links Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan - that will eventually increase annual supply capacity from Central Asia to 85 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year from the current 55 bcm.

Xiong predicts Turkmen gas flows to China will rise to nearly 70 billion cubic meters.

At a meeting on Friday, Jinping and Berdymukhamedov agreed to raise bilateral relations to the level of a "comprehensive strategic partnership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
