Friday
January 13
Turkish foreign minister warned Sweden that Ankara wouldn't support its membership in NATO
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara will not support Sweden's membership in NATO unless Stockholm takes decisive measures to counter the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The minister noted that the Kurdistan Workers Party is laying a mine for Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

The Turkish foreign minister said Ankara expects Sweden to honor the memorandum it signed with Stockholm on combating the activities of terrorist organizations. This is a condition for Turkey's approval of Sweden's application to join the alliance. The document was signed last June on the margins of the Madrid NATO summit.
