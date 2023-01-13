NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia

NATO will move AWACS long-range detection aircraft from Germany to Romania on Jan. 17 to monitor Russian military activity, the alliance said in a distributed statement.

NATO will deploy AWACS air systems in Bucharest. The aircraft are scheduled to arrive on January 17, 2023, and will support the alliance's reinforced presence in the region and provide monitoring of Russian military activity, the statement said.

NATO linked the relocation of air systems to Russia's special operation in Ukraine and said "there should be no doubt about NATO's determination to defend every inch of alliance territory.

The mission is designed for several weeks.

NATO did not specify how many AWACS aircraft will be sent to Romania. According to media reports, a total of 14 such aircraft are in Germany, of which three will be sent to Romania.



