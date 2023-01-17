News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Food vouchers’ distribution begins in Artsakh today
Food vouchers’ distribution begins in Artsakh today
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

As of Friday, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will have a new procedure for purchasing certain types of food products, and the respective coupons will be issued starting today.

Accordingly, rice, pasta, buckwheat, sugar, and vegetable oil will be sold only with coupons.

In the capital, Stepanakert, such service points will operate in all public schools and Artsakh State University. A total of 19 such points will operate.

Residents of regional centers can get these coupons from their regional administration buildings, and those living in rural areas—from their community halls.

The situation related to energy supply in Artsakh also remains tense due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade. The energy supply from Armenia to Artsakh is interrupted as before because the Azerbaijani side does not allow Artsakh specialists to visit the territory under their control to understand the reasons for the interruption. And in order to ensure the minimum energy needs of Artsakh’s population as long as possible, a four-hour—instead of the current two-hour—power outage will be implemented in Artsakh starting today.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
430 patients unable to undergo surgery due to ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh
The government of Artsakh issued its bulletin in connection with the 37th day of the blockade…
 Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijan posits 4-5 demands regarding possible reopening of Lachin corridor
Does anyone have a guarantee that the corridor will open even after fulfilling these demands? No…
 RFE/RL: EU plans to send new observation mission to Armenia in 1 month, for at least 2 years
The new mission will include approximately 200 European specialists…
 ECtHR issues urgent notice to monitor implementation of its decision to unblock Lachine Corridor
The European Court, taking into account the arguments presented by the parties...
 Children's hospital of Artsakh captial has 13 children in neonatal, intensive care departments
The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation created by the blockade...
 President: No internal political crisis in Artsakh, such  thing cannot be allowed
Harutyunyan met with the MPs of the National Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos