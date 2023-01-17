Food vouchers’ distribution begins in Artsakh today

As of Friday, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will have a new procedure for purchasing certain types of food products, and the respective coupons will be issued starting today.

Accordingly, rice, pasta, buckwheat, sugar, and vegetable oil will be sold only with coupons.

In the capital, Stepanakert, such service points will operate in all public schools and Artsakh State University. A total of 19 such points will operate.

Residents of regional centers can get these coupons from their regional administration buildings, and those living in rural areas—from their community halls.

The situation related to energy supply in Artsakh also remains tense due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade. The energy supply from Armenia to Artsakh is interrupted as before because the Azerbaijani side does not allow Artsakh specialists to visit the territory under their control to understand the reasons for the interruption. And in order to ensure the minimum energy needs of Artsakh’s population as long as possible, a four-hour—instead of the current two-hour—power outage will be implemented in Artsakh starting today.