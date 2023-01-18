Iran and Russia reach agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railroad within 3 years

Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to build the Rasht-Astara railway within 3 years. Iran's Deputy Minister of Transportation and Urban Development Shahriar Afandizadeh called the Rasht-Astara railroad the most important project in the country, Mehr reported.

He added that the project completes the 162-kilometer north-south corridor from Bandar Abbas to Rasht and from Rasht to Astara and connects Iran with Russia and Northern Europe through Azerbaijan.

Afandizadeh said that talks have been held with the Russian government in recent months to develop transit between the two countries. Pointing to the trilateral memorandum between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan, he said that provisions for the construction and operation of the railway project are stipulated in 16 articles, which include determining the type of line design, including the width of rail lines. It is expected that with the investment of the Russians, the railroad project will be completed within 3 years, which is one year less than projected.

According to the contract, Iranian contractors will fully implement the infrastructure of the railway line.

On Wednesday, special assistant to Russian President Igor Levitin and his accompanying delegation as well as Iranian officials will visit the Resht-Astara railway line.



