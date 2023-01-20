News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NATO Deputy Secretary General intends to visit Moldova
NATO Deputy Secretary General intends to visit Moldova
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said he intends to visit Moldova because the country is a common partner of the alliance and the European Union.

"Moldova is under great pressure, they need our support – EU, NATO. I will probably go to Chisinau. Moldova is a joint partner of NATO and the EU, I think we can offer a lot of interesting things together." Geoana said in an interview with Digi 24 TV channel.

He recalled that the President of Moldova Maia Sandu has repeatedly stated that the country needs air defense systems. Geoana stressed that NATO and the EU are determined to assist Chisinau.

“Moldova has a real chance to get out of this difficult geography and go with us to civilized Europe. Moldovan leaders have rights, they have neutrality constitutions, but this does not mean passivity,” NATO deputy secretary general said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey assumes command of NATO's maritime component of response force
Rear Admiral Hüseyin Tigli, commander of the Turkish Navy, said such cooperation shows the importance Turkey attaches to NATO...
 Armenia FM to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels
On January 23, at NATO Headquarters…
 John Bolton calls on NATO to exclude Turkey from alliance
Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton called on NATO to exclude Turkey from the alliance...
 U.S.-Turkish diplomacy: Fighter jets and NATO expansion discussed at Washington meeting
Turkey has appealed to the United States to expedite the sale of F-16s...
 NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs significant increase of armaments at key moment of war
President Putin has shown no signs of preparing for peace, and so he must understand...
 Suren Papikyan and NATO Special Representative of Secretary General discuss regional developments
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos