NATO Deputy Secretary General intends to visit Moldova

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said he intends to visit Moldova because the country is a common partner of the alliance and the European Union.
"Moldova is under great pressure, they need our support – EU, NATO. I will probably go to Chisinau. Moldova is a joint partner of NATO and the EU, I think we can offer a lot of interesting things together." Geoana said in an interview with Digi 24 TV channel.
He recalled that the President of Moldova Maia Sandu has repeatedly stated that the country needs air defense systems. Geoana stressed that NATO and the EU are determined to assist Chisinau.
“Moldova has a real chance to get out of this difficult geography and go with us to civilized Europe. Moldovan leaders have rights, they have neutrality constitutions, but this does not mean passivity,” NATO deputy secretary general said.