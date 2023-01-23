News
Germany 'would not stand in the way if Poland applies for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany "would not stand in the way" if Poland or other allies apply for permission to send German Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said, Politico reports.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland was ready to supply Kyiv with Leopard tanks, which would require German approval. Morawiecki even suggested that Warsaw was ready to send these tanks without Berlin's consent.

Baerbock, however, stressed that “we have not been asked so far” by Poland for such permission. “If we were asked, we would not stand in the way,” she added.

At a news conference in Paris on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dodged a clear answer to a question about tank deliveries, stressing instead that Berlin has never stopped supporting Ukraine with arms deliveries and has made decisions in cooperation with its allies.

Polish leader Morawiecki said Sunday that his country was ready to form a "smaller coalition" to send tanks to Ukraine without German involvement.
