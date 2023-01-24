News
Buenos Aires Armenians stage protest against Azerbaijan blockade of Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Buenos Aires Armenians stage protest against Azerbaijan blockade of Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Armenian community of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires organized a demonstration near the Obelisk of Buenos Aires Monday to protest the ongoing blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan and the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—since December 12, writes Diario Armenia.

Armenian citizens of Argentina of all ages assembled at Republic Square of Buenos Aires, with banners condemning the blockade of Artsakh and demanding the immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor.

According to event organizers, "this is another maneuver of Azerbaijan and its president Ilham Aliyev to carry out a genocidal plan of ethnic cleansing against the Armenian population of the region."

327187277_576033001102632_4245033945154808910_n.jpg (92 KB) 

326700039_584539096371094_6761290572043735481_n.jpg (91 KB)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
