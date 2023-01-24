News
Karabakh natural gas stations’ operation to be stopped as of today
Karabakh natural gas stations’ operation to be stopped as of today
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The supply of natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continues to be suspended due to the intervention of the Azerbaijani side.

But thanks to the natural gas accumulated in the pipelines, it was possible to provide natural gas to healthcare facilities, bread baking factories, and natural gas stations—to some extent—in the last few days, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Information Center.

However, taking into account the queues at the natural gas stations and the limited amount of natural gas, it has been decided that the accumulated natural gas will now be provided only to healthcare institutions and vital facilities, whereas the operation of the natural gas stations will be stopped until the natural gas supply is restored.

In order to ensure the undisrupted operation of the organizations performing public service and providing public services, gasoline or diesel fuel will be provided from now on to the vehicles of the these organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
