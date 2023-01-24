News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Kremlin says it has no plans to limit Russians' ability to leave country
Kremlin says it has no plans to limit Russians' ability to leave country
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin is not discussing the possibility of imposing travel restrictions on Russians, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"No, the Kremlin is not discussing this," he said in response to a question about whether new restrictions on leaving the country are possible and whether the Kremlin is considering such options.

The question came against the backdrop of the State Duma's proposed reservation of time for trucks to cross the border. As explained by parliamentarians, the initiative does not apply to cars, only trucks. According to the authors, the measure is needed to eliminate the queues.

Commenting on the initiative, Peskov noted that the State Duma has already provided clarifications on the nature of the amendments. "I think that we can proceed from them," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zelenskiy's office comments on succession of dismissals of Ukrainian officials
"Zelenskiy's personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state...
 Lukashenko says Ukraine offered Belarus to sign non-aggression pact
"I don't know why the Ukrainians need it...
 Estonia and Latvia decide to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia
Estonia demanded from the Russian ambassador in Tallinn Vladimir Lipaev to leave the country until February 7...
 Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns
Shapovalov was responsible for the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces...
 Cypriot MFA says Turkey doesn't allow Cypriot ships to participate in grain deal
Agreements on food exports from Ukraine were signed July 22 in Istanbul for 120 days...
 Germany 'would not stand in the way if Poland applies for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany "would not stand in the way" if Poland or other allies apply for permission to send German Leopard tanks to Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos