Kremlin says it has no plans to limit Russians' ability to leave country

The Kremlin is not discussing the possibility of imposing travel restrictions on Russians, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.
"No, the Kremlin is not discussing this," he said in response to a question about whether new restrictions on leaving the country are possible and whether the Kremlin is considering such options.
The question came against the backdrop of the State Duma's proposed reservation of time for trucks to cross the border. As explained by parliamentarians, the initiative does not apply to cars, only trucks. According to the authors, the measure is needed to eliminate the queues.
Commenting on the initiative, Peskov noted that the State Duma has already provided clarifications on the nature of the amendments. "I think that we can proceed from them," he said.