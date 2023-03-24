Mher Grigoryan: American businesses’ success in Armenia market is very important

The Armenian government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated this in his remarks Thursday at the annual general meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham) being held in Yerevan.
The deputy PM, on behalf of the Armenian government and himself, welcomed the attendees and delivered an address in which he stated as follows, in particular:
"Thanks to the daily dedicated work of our private sector, we are able to overcome the various economic challenges created as a result of the complicated regional developments.
“The United States of America is one of the key partners of our country. The success of American businesses in our market is very important both in terms of deepening our bilateral relations, for the sustainable development of Armenia's economy, and in terms of continued improvement of business culture in Armenia.
“In this context, I cannot but emphasize the role of AmCham, which has become a real connecting platform between the [Armenian] government and the American business community. Furthermore, the AmCham is actively involved in government reform discussions and plays a key role in developing our policies aimed at improving the investment climate and economic development [in Armenia].
“Highlighting our traditionally formed productive cooperation, I would like to emphasize that the [Armenian] government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment and will always be open and ready to discuss any issues you point out."