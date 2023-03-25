Azerbaijan confirms it has ‘taken necessary measures’ to control dirt road north of Lachin corridor

The Azerbaijani army has "taken necessary measures" to control the dirt road north of the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan has stated, but without specifying what measures they were.
In its statement, the Azerbaijan MOD claims that "in recent days, the transfer of manpower, ammunition, landmines, and other means of military significance from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan for illegal Armenian armed groups has become intensive."
The statement adds that "these transfers are carried out especially at night and in foggy weather."
"Illegal Armenian armed groups are working on laying new roads, as well as expanding old roads, along several routes passing through mountainous and land areas. For these purposes, military, engineering, and special equipment is used; and as a labor force—persons undergoing military service under contract and local residents," stated the Azerbaijan MOD.