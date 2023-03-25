News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Azerbaijan confirms it has ‘taken necessary measures’ to control dirt road north of Lachin corridor
Azerbaijan confirms it has ‘taken necessary measures’ to control dirt road north of Lachin corridor
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani army has "taken necessary measures" to control the dirt road north of the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan has stated, but without specifying what measures they were.

In its statement, the Azerbaijan MOD claims that "in recent days, the transfer of manpower, ammunition, landmines, and other means of military significance from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan for illegal Armenian armed groups has become intensive."

 The statement adds that "these transfers are carried out especially at night and in foggy weather."

"Illegal Armenian armed groups are working on laying new roads, as well as expanding old roads, along several routes passing through mountainous and land areas. For these purposes, military, engineering, and special equipment is used; and as a labor force—persons undergoing military service under contract and local residents," stated the Azerbaijan MOD.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh police: On one hand Azerbaijan disseminates fake news, on other hand shoots at Artsakh civilians
Advancing this thesis, the Azerbaijani side is misleading the international community, preparing the ground for another provocation against the civilian population of Artsakh…
 FM: Armenia makes active efforts to send UN, OSCE fact-finding missions to Karabakh, Lachin corridor
Mirzoyan recalled that at the UN Security Council session last December, most of the UN member countries had announced the need to stop the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan…
 Azerbaijan MOD voices groundless complaints against Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
The months-long Azerbaijani provocation with "environmental" demands leads to attempts to discredit the Russian peacekeepers and set up an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor…
 12 medical patients from Karabakh are transferred to Armenia, 8 others return
They were accompanied by the Red Cross...
 About 70 House of Representatives members call to stop US military aid to Azerbaijan
As Azerbaijan’s siege of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) passed the 100-day mark this week…
 FM briefs Egypt media on details of Armenia proposals forwarded to Azerbaijan
Ararat Mirzoyan, gave an interview given to the leading AlQahera News Agency…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos