Show news feed
Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps advisor killed in Israel attack on Damascus
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran said one of its officers serving as a military advisor in Syria has been martyred in an Israeli attack on the suburbs of Damascus on Friday, Tasnim reported.

The IRGC Public Relations department announced in a statement that Milad Heidari was killed in a strike carried out by Israel in the vicinity of the Syrian capital early Friday morning.

In the early morning hours on Friday, Israel launched a missile strike on the Syrian Governorate of Damascus. Syria's air defense systems shot down some of the rockets that were fired from the Golan Heights occupied by the Israeli military.
