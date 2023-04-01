News
Poland to transfer 100 Rosomak armored vehicles to Ukraine
Poland to transfer 100 Rosomak armored vehicles to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine will receive 100 Rosomak armored vehicles from Poland. Their transfer will be funded by the EU countries and the US, RBC-Ukraine informed, citing a Tweet by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Ukrainian army will buy 100 Rosomak from us, which are manufactured in Siemianowice-Szlenk. The Rosomak are top combat armored vehicles. It will be paid for with EU and US funds," Morawiecki wrote.

Rosomak armored vehicles are the “crown jewel” of the Polish Armed Forces. They are manufactured in many modifications and are consistently modified in Poland, based on the base license version of the AMV XC-360P vehicle, which was manufactured by the Finnish company Patria.

The Polish Armed Forces are armed with Rosomak. They have a 30mm cannon with a Hitfist turret.

Earlier, President of Poland Andrzej Duda had announced the delivery of four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.
