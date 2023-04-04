Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad sign agreement on oil exports’ resumption

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani on Tuesday signed an agreement to resume the Region’s oil exports, calling the deal “important” for all components of the Iraqi state, Rudaw reported.

Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday morning, accompanied by a high-level delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), where he met with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani, Prime Minister Sudani, and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

“This agreement is temporary, but all its principles will be reflected in the federal budget and the oil and [natural] gas law," Prime Minister Barzani told Rudaw, adding that halting the Region’s oil exports impacts Iraq as a whole, not just the Region.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration court ruled on March 23 that Turkey had breached a 1973 pipeline agreement that obliges the Turkish government to abide by instructions issued by Iraq regarding the transport of crude oil exported from Iraq.