Armenia ex-FM: Premier Pashinyan talks about peace agreement, Madrid document was that agreement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There are several important records in the preamble of the Madrid document. First, it mentions the three fundamental principles of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act: territorial integrity, self-determination of peoples, and the exclusion of force or the threat of force. Armenia’s former foreign minister Vartan Oskanian stated this on Facebook livestream, where he reflected PM Nikol Pashinyan's claims regarding the Karabakh peace talks and the Madrid principles in that regard.

"Second, the very preamble of that document says that the presidents [of Armenia and Azerbaijan] are instructing their foreign ministers to pursue the development of this document, and that document, in quotation marks, says, 'hereinafter, peace treaty.' That is, when Nikol Pashinyan is talking about a peace agreement today, the Madrid document was that agreement. That's exactly what it said: 'hereinafter, peace treaty,’” Oskanian added.

According to the ex-FM of Armenia, the third important record in the preamble of the Madrid document is that when the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs presented it at the OSCE Council of Ministers in late November-early December 2007, for the first time during those twenty years of the conflict, five documents had already been presented, and this was the sixth, and they said for the first time that "this is our final and best proposal—best guess".

"This is the accepted terminology in diplomacy. Mediators work for years, then come and say: This is the solution we propose.’ For the first time, this proposal was put in the OSCE depository. Such a thing has never happened; the previous five recommendations were not placed in the depository. This one was placed and is still there," said Oskanian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
