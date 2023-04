The police officers have closed the people’s access to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan a little while ago.

The reason is that the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the memorial is planned.

The police had issued a statement Sunday informing that the entrance to the memorial will be closed from 8:30am to 11am on Monday in order to ensure the safety of the participants of the state ceremonial event to be held there on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide anniversary.