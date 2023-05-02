News
Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia does everything for Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue to take place
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia is doing everything for the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue to take place; that is, Stepanakert act as a subject in the negotiations. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in an interview with reporters in the NA Tuesday.

According to him, each and every matter is very important in the negotiations with Azerbaijan.

To the remark that the representatives of the US State Department note that the project named "Agreement on the Normalization of Relations" is being discussed, and asked whether this is the peace treaty itself, Yeghoyan responded: "It is exactly the document you heard about that we edited, they edited themselves in recent months.”

To the remark that the name has been changed, Yeghoyan said: "In order to answer the question, I need to reveal the substantive details. Now the document has that name."

But he did not say since when the name was changed.

"It will mean a substantive conversation about the content," Yeghoyan added.
