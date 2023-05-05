Newspaper: Armenia ruling party prays no document will be signed with Azerbaijan after Washington talks

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On June 1, the summit of the European Political Community will take place in Chisinau, in which the leaders of the RA and Azerbaijan will also participate.
There is information that on that day, on the basis of the document discussed in Washington, the peace agreement, which is called the Agreement on the Normalization of Relations, may be signed [between Armenia and Azerbaijan].
The previous day, [Armenian PM] Pashinyan stated in the NA [(National Assembly)]: "If it happens, I will be very happy. It is not bad, but good news.”
Meanwhile, those in the [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract) Party of Armenia] who realize to some extent what could happen are praying that no document will be signed after Washington, as it will start a new world battle, opening a new front in the US-Russia conflict, from which Armenia cannot emerge victorious.