News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Armen Khachatryan: Azerbaijan has recognized Armenia territorial integrity
Armen Khachatryan: Azerbaijan has recognized Armenia territorial integrity
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the same way as Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia. Armen Khachatryan, an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” (CC) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporter at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan Monday.

"Even though Azerbaijan has accepted it, it is not visible in active, practical steps from Azerbaijan's actions. The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is a completely different issue, it is in a completely different format. The issue of safety, living guarantees of the Nagorno-Karabakh population is another issue. This should and is being discussed on international platforms. Everything should be done so that Nagorno-Karabakh is safe and there are no problems related to the safety of the population there.

"All these matters are the matters of long years of discussions in the negotiations. It is related to Armenia's resistance, to a number of geopolitical changes. But in any case, everything has been done and will be done to ensure the level of security of the Nagorno-Karabakh population, which is not the case today. You all know that they are under siege, Azerbaijan is trying in every way to provoke, it is implementing programs of [Armenian] ethnic cleansing," said Khachatryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia is sentenced to 11 years, 6 months, 15 days in prison
Agshin Babirov was found guilty of illegally crossing the Armenian state border, as well as illegally transporting firearms and ammunition across the border…
 Opposition MP: Karabakh is just gateway for Azerbaijan toward Armenia
“New hard events are expected in the near future,” Tigran Abrahamyan added...
 Bayramov: Progress of preparation of peace treaty with Armenia not met expectations yet
Azerbaijan calls on the Armenian side to show good will and make greater efforts within the framework of settlement negotiations in all dimensions, the Azerbaijani FM said…
 Ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Russian peacekeepers went out on 5km section, Azerbaijanis came and drove into
To the remark that the Azerbaijanis advanced in the area of Tegh village and when asked how many meters they went back in that area…
 Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows
The longer it takes to hammer out a deal…
 France FM calls Karabakh an ‘enclave inside Azerbaijan’
Also, Colonna announced a possible meeting between Armenian PM Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Aliyev, in Chisinau
Most
Read Viewed
Photos