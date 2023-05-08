Armen Khachatryan: Azerbaijan has recognized Armenia territorial integrity

Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the same way as Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia. Armen Khachatryan, an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” (CC) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporter at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan Monday.

"Even though Azerbaijan has accepted it, it is not visible in active, practical steps from Azerbaijan's actions. The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is a completely different issue, it is in a completely different format. The issue of safety, living guarantees of the Nagorno-Karabakh population is another issue. This should and is being discussed on international platforms. Everything should be done so that Nagorno-Karabakh is safe and there are no problems related to the safety of the population there.

"All these matters are the matters of long years of discussions in the negotiations. It is related to Armenia's resistance, to a number of geopolitical changes. But in any case, everything has been done and will be done to ensure the level of security of the Nagorno-Karabakh population, which is not the case today. You all know that they are under siege, Azerbaijan is trying in every way to provoke, it is implementing programs of [Armenian] ethnic cleansing," said Khachatryan.