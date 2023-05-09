Italy, Germany, and Austria sign letter of support for development of hydrogen gas pipeline

The energy ministries of Italy, Germany and Austria have signed a joint letter of support for the development of a hydrogen-powered gas pipeline between North Africa and Europe, Italian gas grid operator Snam said Tuesday, Reuters reports.
Snam, one of the companies behind the project, said the three countries have expressed their support for eligible infrastructure projects for European Union common interest project (PCI) status, which would give them access to certain EU funds and fast-track permits.
Europe is trying to increase the production and imports of renewable hydrogen, a fuel produced using renewable electricity, which countries are banking on to reduce the use of fossil fuels in industrial processes such as steelmaking.
According to Snam, the so-called SouthH2 corridor will connect North Africa, Italy, Austria and Germany, allowing renewable hydrogen produced in the southern Mediterranean to reach European consumers.