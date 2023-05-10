News
Armenia premier, OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue
Armenia premier, OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received the Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed matters related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.

Also, the premier presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the resolving of the existing key issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
