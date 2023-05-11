News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan escalates situation in Sotk in attempt to make forget Lachin corridor checkpoint setting up
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan escalates situation in Sotk in attempt to make forget Lachin corridor checkpoint setting up
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is escalating the situation in order to divert the attention of the international and Armenian public from the fact of setting up an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, making people forget the old one by creating a new crisis in a new place. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stat this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"This is the proven tactic of Azerbaijan. They tried to make forget the September [military] aggression [against Armenia] by blocking the Lachin corridor with fake environmental activists, they tried to make forget the humanitarian crisis established in Nagorno-Karabakh by crossing Armenia’s state border in the area of Tegh village, they tried to make forget the violation of the border in Tegh area by setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, by aggravating the situation in Sotk they are trying to make forget the installation of the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor," the Armenian premier said.

But according to Pashinyan, despite Azerbaijan's aforesaid attempts, all issues remain on the priority agenda of the Armenian government.

"Active communication with the international community on these topics should continue," he said.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.

The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.

The Armenian side has four wounded.

As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at Sotk sector between 11am and 1pm
At regular intervals…
 Armenia parliament, US House of Representatives’ members discuss ongoing peace talks
The members of the Armenia-USA Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia met with the members of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues...
 Armenia's Pashinyan: Too early to consider situation at Sotk area fully stable
With its actions today, Azerbaijan calls into question the fundamental agreements that were reached, the premier said…
 Armenia premier does not change mind, to go to Brussels but peace agreement with Azerbaijan to not be signed Sunday
Pashinyan added that there was a task to “mature” that document as quickly as possible and prepare it for signing…
 Armenia health ministry condemns yet another case of Azerbaijan army targeting medical workers, ambulance
Such manifestations are against all international humanitarian laws…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan main goal is to nullify negotiation process
The progress made during the negotiations in Washington, from May 1 to 4…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos