News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: Parents of detainees in Azerbaijan leave dissatisfied with Armenia PM
Newspaper: Parents of detainees in Azerbaijan leave dissatisfied with Armenia PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Parents of 44 soldiers who forcibly disappeared, were captured and went missing during the 44-day war [in 2020] met with [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan yesterday after spending 1 night on the asphalt near the gates of Nikol Pashinyan's mansion. The meeting started at 3:30[pm] and ended at 17:00. The parents left the meeting angry, not getting answers to their questions of concern about where their children are, what the prime minister of the country is doing to have them returned.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that investigators of the RA Investigative Committee were present at the meeting, in whose presence the parents said that they have been working for about three years, but the investigators do not find more information than the information they disclosed, and this indicates that their work is incomplete. (…). The parents demanded to find their children, to raise the question why [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev does not fulfill his obligations, does not return their children.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ruling party prays no document will be signed with Azerbaijan after Washington talks
At the June 1 summit of the European Political Community, in Chisinau…
 Armenian Genocide Memorial entrance closed
The visit of PM Pashinyan is planned...
 Newspaper: 71 properties belonging to Armenia MOD are put up for sale
Including former military units...
 Newspaper: Army General Staff chief admits that Tegh village incident was Armenian side’s omission as well
Details from the closed meeting in parliament...
 Newspaper: Details announced from meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on 2020 war circumstances
What did ex-FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan say to the committee?...
 Newspaper: No snap election to be held in Yerevan
[Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan himself has made such a decision…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos