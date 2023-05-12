Newspaper: Parents of detainees in Azerbaijan leave dissatisfied with Armenia PM

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Parents of 44 soldiers who forcibly disappeared, were captured and went missing during the 44-day war [in 2020] met with [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan yesterday after spending 1 night on the asphalt near the gates of Nikol Pashinyan's mansion. The meeting started at 3:30[pm] and ended at 17:00. The parents left the meeting angry, not getting answers to their questions of concern about where their children are, what the prime minister of the country is doing to have them returned.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that investigators of the RA Investigative Committee were present at the meeting, in whose presence the parents said that they have been working for about three years, but the investigators do not find more information than the information they disclosed, and this indicates that their work is incomplete. (…). The parents demanded to find their children, to raise the question why [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev does not fulfill his obligations, does not return their children.