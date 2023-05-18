News
Thursday
May 18
Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Establishing peace in the region is the goal pursued by Armenia. And the basis of stable peace, security, and sustainable development of the region can only be open and constructive dialogue. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this at Thursday’s meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, in Belarusian capital Minsk.

"Since last year, Armenia and Turkey have started a process of normalization of relations, within the framework of which certain agreements have been reached. But there are still no tangible results, and many issues remain unresolved. We [i.e., Armenia] believe that the normalization process should be without preconditions," Simonyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
