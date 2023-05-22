News
Monday
May 22
Fallen soldiers’ relatives continue sit-in outside Armenia government building
Fallen soldiers’ relatives continue sit-in outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The sit-in of a group of parents of soldiers killed in the 44-day war in 2020 continues in front of the main building of the Armenian  government.

They spent the night outside the government building.

A group of relatives of servicemen killed in the third Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war and persons supporting them are holding a sit-in in front of the main building of the Armenian government since May 20, demanding the release of Gayane Martirosyan, fallen soldier Zhora Martirosyan’s mother, who was detained for a month in the case of "kidnapping" of Ashot Pashinyan, the son of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
