Newspaper: Pressure in Karabakh continues

Past daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, internal political processes in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] continue to get new developments.
According to our Artsakh source, the main point of contention in the "political consultations" being conducted by [President] Arayik Harutyunyan is the position of the state minister and the issue of coordination of power structures. The newspaper has learned that at this phase the issue of changing the state minister is off the agenda for the time being, and Samvel Babayan [i.e., the chairman of the United Fatherland Party and leader of the second parliamentary force in Artsakh] continues the "negotiations" on the issue of overseeing of the power structures within the framework of forming a new body attached to the president.
According to our information, Arayik Harutyunyan stated in meetings with various groups that he was "between a rock and a hard place." In particular, Harutyunyan complains especially because the pressure from [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan continues, on the other hand, there is pressure from the former presidents of Artsakh, who are against the transfer of power to persons backed by Pashinyan. The former presidents believe that Pashinyan is trying to carry out the handover of Artsakh [to Azerbaijan] through the hands of the people of Artsakh. Accordingly, in Artsakh they are trying to hinder this process at all costs.