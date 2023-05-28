Around 2 million Turkish citizens voted abroad

More than 1.92 million Turkish citizens cast their votes abroad in the second round of the May 28 presidential elections in Turkey, Anadolu reports.
Voting at diplomatic missions ended on Wednesday, while voting at customs will continue until 17:00 local time on Sunday.
In May 14 elections, about 1.84 million Turkish citizens living abroad visited polls to cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary elections.
The second round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are held today, May 28, as neither incumbent President Erdoğan nor his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won over 50% of the vote in elections on May 14.