Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Tuesday attended a panel discussion with Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.
During this panel discussion Grigoryan presented the position of the Armenian side regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Security Council office
In particular, the Security Council chief addressed the questions regarding the international mechanism with respect to the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, border security processes, and the unblocking of regional communications.
Also, Grigoryan emphasized the need for a constructive position by Azerbaijan in the negotiation process.