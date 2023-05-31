News
Armenia PM, PACE committee deputy chair discuss situation due to Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received Paul Gavan, the first Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The latter arrived in Armenia on a fact-finding mission within the framework of the preparation of the report "Ensuring free and safe access through the Lachin Corridor".

In this context, issues related to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor were discussed.

The Prime Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side has stopped gas and electricity supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, and food is transported only through peacekeepers. Noting that all this being done by Azerbaijan pursues the goal to carry out ethnic cleansing and genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for an adequate response of the international community to what is happening.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
