Karabakh President holds meetings with public
Karabakh President holds meetings with public
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday visited the Supreme Court of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and met with judges and officials of the judicial system.

The President spoke about the current military and political situation, and the expectations that he places on the Artsakh law enforcement and judicial systems in the current conditions.

The meeting with the representatives of the judicial system of Artsakh was the next in a series of meetings that started on May 23, which aim to inform different groups of the Artsakh public about the existing challenges and to discuss what the Artsakh authorities and society should do.

During this period, the President had meetings with the Artsakh journalistic community, the administration of capital Stepanakert’s education centers, representatives of the sports sector, and leaders of regions and communities.

During the meetings, Harutyunyan commented on the provisions of his May 23 message, and worded the main tasks to be done in the given domains.

Arayik Harutyunyan continues the aforesaid series of meetings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
