US to participate in Armenia new nuclear plant safety assessment

At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the Armenian government approved the draft on approving the agreement between the Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee of Armenia and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission on the exchange of technical information and cooperation on nuclear safety.

The aforesaid agreement was signed on March 14 in Washington.

The new agreement provides for the extension of the operation period of Armenia’s nuclear power plant, assistance for safety analysis and assessment in the licensing phases of the construction of a new nuclear plant in the country, as well as for the implementation of safety of radioactive materials and waste, environmental monitoring, and development of security regulatory documents.

The Armenian government, by its aforementioned decision, considers the approval of the aforementioned agreement expedient for the further development of atomic energy use in Armenia.

The next step is the agreement’s ratification by the parliament and signing by the President of Armenia.