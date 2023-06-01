News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
US to participate in Armenia new nuclear plant safety assessment
US to participate in Armenia new nuclear plant safety assessment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the Armenian government approved the draft on approving the agreement between the Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee of Armenia and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission on the exchange of technical information and cooperation on nuclear safety.

The aforesaid agreement was signed on March 14 in Washington.

The new agreement provides for the extension of the operation period of Armenia’s nuclear power plant, assistance for safety analysis and assessment in the licensing phases of the construction of a new nuclear plant in the country, as well as for the implementation of safety of radioactive materials and waste, environmental monitoring, and development of security regulatory documents.

The Armenian government, by its aforementioned decision, considers the approval of the aforementioned agreement expedient for the further development of atomic energy use in Armenia.

The next step is the agreement’s ratification by the parliament and signing by the President of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kvien: US stands with Armenia on its path to prosperous, safer future
Armenia is a bright spot in the region, the US ambassador added...
 US ambassador: Peace Corps program has further strengthened Armenian-American relations
Kristina Kvien attended the swearing-in ceremony of 16 new American volunteers of the Peace Corps in Armenia…
 State Dept. official: US is considering possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia
That could lead to greater energy independence from both Russia and China…
 Armenia official, US Defense Department representatives underscore collaboration in security
Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan received Keith Phillips and Patrick Pryor…
 Embassy in Armenia: US visa fee increases effective May 30
The Department of State has increased certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees globally…
 US ready to continue collaboration with Armenia internal affairs ministry
Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan received US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State James Applegate…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos