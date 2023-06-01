News
14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Fourteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transported Thursday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

And twelve patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of the state funding, have returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons.

Fourteen children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Eight patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and five of them are in critical condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
