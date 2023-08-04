News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts
Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The attempt to hastily sign a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the expense of quality and proper preparation will lead to new conflicts in the future. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said this in an interview with TASS.

"A hastily prepared, crude peace treaty will not bring lasting peace to the region. On the contrary, it will lay the foundation for new conflicts and tragedies in the future. The priority should not be given to speed, but to quality preparation of balanced and mutually acceptable decisions," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

Thus, he drew attention to the fact that there are recurring announcements from Western capitals that Baku and Yerevan will be able to sign a peace treaty "virtually in the coming weeks and months."

But according to Gonchar, Russia believes that the parties themselves should decide when to sign this peace treaty.

"The task of responsible mediators is not to speed up the negotiation process for the sake of opportunistic considerations, but to contribute to the achievement of solid long-term agreements. They should be based on the realities on the ground; first of all, on the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani statements at the highest level and the mechanisms acting on their basis," concluded the director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian MFA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage
The Canadian foreign ministry noted that it is concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate
Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry announced…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says
Some difficult issues still need to be resolved, said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation
“We expect that humanitarian considerations, caring for ordinary people will prevail over the political differences between Baku and Yerevan," said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan
The position of the Armenian side has been submitted…
 Sputnik Armenia: Metal smelting plant being built in Armenia’s Yeraskh village is planned to be moved in near future
Judging by Azerbaijan's non-stop aggression, neither the statement of the American investors nor the presence of the American flag at the plant had any effect on the Azerbaijani authorities...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos