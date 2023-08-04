News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Gallup: Only 13.3% of respondents would vote for Armenia ruling party if there was parliamentary election on Sunday
Gallup: Only 13.3% of respondents would vote for Armenia ruling party if there was parliamentary election on Sunday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

If there were parliamentary elections in Armenia on Sunday, the majority of the respondents would not go to the elections. Aram Navasardyan, director of the Gallup International Association in Armenia, told about this at a press conference Friday, presenting the results of their recent survey conducted with the residents of Armenia.

According to him, the respondents were asked the following question. "Which party or alliance would you vote for?" In response 13.3 percent said the ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP, and the other percentages were distributed in favor of more than a dozen other parties and alliances.

"We have tried not to offend anyone, and we have presented even the minimum indicators obtained. 36.3 percent noted that they will not participate in the elections, 20.2 percent found it difficult to answer," Navasardyan said.

As for why in the current situation the CCP got the most—albeit the minimum—votes again, Navasardyan explained that there were civil servants, police officers, etc. among the respondents.

"Let's not forget that among the respondents there are huge, overblown state apparatus employees who, as we know, tend to always vote for the ruling power or at least say that they will. There are representatives of police forces, law enforcement agencies here who also try to vote or say that they will vote for the Civil Contract Party," said Navasardyan.

He did not rule out that if the CC does not have power levers, it will get practically equal or less votes than some of the other political parties in Armenia.

According to him, next week they will sum up the ratings of the candidates in the upcoming Yerevan municipal elections.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Karabakh army ex-commander Samvel Babayan has become Armenia PM's mouthpiece in Artsakh
There is the impression [that] Samvel Babayan is thus trying to bring the people of Artsakh into integration with Azerbaijan against their will…
 Newspaper: More Armenia military commanders to be arrested soon
Our sources convey that such a chain has already been discovered in Ararat Province…
 Newspaper: When will Yerevan municipal election campaign start?
The parliamentary opposition forces have not yet announced their decision to run in the elections…
 Newspaper: Armenia coat of arms, national anthem to change?
The authorities plan to bring the matter to the agenda in the near future…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan gets familiarized with progress of project on improving area near Temple of Garni (VIDEO)
The project aimed at the development of tourism…
 Newspaper: International mandate, guarantees required for Karabakh-Azerbaijan ‘direct dialogue’
"The dialogue will take place only if the UN international mandate is obtained,” the Artsakh presidential adviser said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos