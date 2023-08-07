Karabakh National Assembly has new speaker

Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction has been elected the new speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA).
According to the results of the respective secret ballot, Ishkhanyan received 22 votes in favor and 9 against, reports Armenpress.
NA vice-speaker Gagik Baghunts presented the Artsakh parliament's decision on electing Ishkhanyan to the post of NA speaker.
As reported earlier, the ruling Free Motherland-UCA Faction had nominated Davit Ishkhanyan for the position of Artsakh NA speaker.