Ukraine puts Bacardi on its list of war sponsors
Ukraine has added spirits maker Bacardi to its list of war sponsors because the company continues to do business in Russia.

After the large-scale invasion, the company had announced that it was leaving Russia.

But at the end of this June, the media found out that the profit of Bacardi's Russian branch increased three times in 2022, from 1.5 billion to almost 4.7 billion rubles, and the information about the cessation of Bacardi deliveries to Russia eventually disappeared from the company's press statement, writes UNIAN.

In addition to Bacardi rum, this company's brand list includes Gray Goose vodka, Patron tequila, Aberfeldy, Dewar's, and William Lawson's whiskey, Bombay Sapphire gin, vermouth, and Martini & Rossi wines.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
